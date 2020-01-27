Topic
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Legendary illustrator Giorgio Piola joins design genius Tony Southgate and technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge to talk about the design of the Lotus 79, one the iconic Formula 1 cars that tamed physics to create ‘ground effect’.
Southgate explains how the 79 was a “cleaned-up version” of the 78 chassis, which he pioneered along with Peter Wright to use “skirts” to seal the sidepods.
He talks through the design secrets of the car at the Autosport International Show, where the beautiful black-and-gold machine was on display.
Revealed: Design secrets of the iconic Lotus 79
