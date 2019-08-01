Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault issues F1 truck crash update

shares
comments
Renault issues F1 truck crash update
By:
Aug 1, 2019, 9:06 AM

The Renault truck driver injured in a crash on the way to the Hungarian Grand Prix has been flown home to recover, as the team confirmed its preparations for the weekend have not been affected by the incident.

One of the French car manufacturer's trucks carrying equipment between Germany and Hungary was involved in a crash on the M1 motorway close to the city of Gyor, around halfway between Vienna and Budapest, on Monday.

Read Also:

Photographs of the accident suggested that the track had hit the central reservation before plunging off the road in to some trees.

The driver has taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not serious, and a team statement issued on Thursday said he has been discharged and is returning home.

It further explained that the items in the truck had not been damaged and the team's build-up to the Hungarian Grand Prix could continue as normal.

"The driver of the team truck involved in an accident in Hungary on Monday continues to make good progress & has returned home," said Renault.

"The goods transported were not damaged and our preparations for the Hungarian GP have not been affected. We look forward to getting the weekend underway."

 

The 2007 decision that built Mercedes' hybrid empire

The 2007 decision that built Mercedes' hybrid empire

F1 reveals German GP broadcast was nearly thwarted by fire

F1 reveals German GP broadcast was nearly thwarted by fire
Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

