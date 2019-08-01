Renault issues F1 truck crash update

One of the French car manufacturer's trucks carrying equipment between Germany and Hungary was involved in a crash on the M1 motorway close to the city of Gyor, around halfway between Vienna and Budapest, on Monday.

Read Also: Renault F1 team truck involved in road accident in Hungary

Photographs of the accident suggested that the track had hit the central reservation before plunging off the road in to some trees.

The driver has taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not serious, and a team statement issued on Thursday said he has been discharged and is returning home.

It further explained that the items in the truck had not been damaged and the team's build-up to the Hungarian Grand Prix could continue as normal.

"The driver of the team truck involved in an accident in Hungary on Monday continues to make good progress & has returned home," said Renault.

"The goods transported were not damaged and our preparations for the Hungarian GP have not been affected. We look forward to getting the weekend underway."