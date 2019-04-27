Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP / Breaking news

Renault revises rear wing to add more downforce

shares
comments
Renault revises rear wing to add more downforce
By:
Co-author: Jake Boxall-Legge
53m ago

Renault revised its rear wing package ahead of the third Formula 1 free practice session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, dialling in a little extra downforce.

The French team trialled a low angle-of-attack rear wing in Friday's running, aiming to develop as little drag as possible for the 2.2km straight on the Baku street circuit.

Read Also:

It also featured new low-drag endplates, minus the serrations of the design it has run so far this season.

Giorgio Piola's image below showcases the shallower Renault wing in the garage.

Renault F1 Team technical detail

Renault F1 Team technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

After a dismal FP2 session in which drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg could only manage 15th and 17th respectively, the team has reverted to its original endplate design and the wing now features a more curvaceous mainplane - as seen in the first image.

This is to alleviate any problems with handling at the rear, aiming to trim off some of the drag compared to its usual package - but offers a little bit more grip on the exits of the corners.

The section in the middle is raised slightly, much like Racing Point's Baku rear wing package, aiming to develop greater downforce in the central section - meaning it's less susceptible to the effects of yaw in the corners.

Mercedes also made changes to the rear wing package, as it seeks to chase Ferrari - which has had the edge over the rest of the field so far.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The mainplane's trailing edge no longer bears the serrations it ran with yesterday, instead featuring a more typical straight edge design.

Although the idea is to shift the separation point of the wing further back, allowing the team to run with more wing, Mercedes appears to have found it surplus to requirements.

Other teams conducted further tests having missed out on a lot of Friday's running - following the cancelled FP1.

Red Bull tried out different wing angles on both cars, equipping Pierre Gasly with a reduced amount of wing compared to Max Verstappen to determine relative performance levels.

Next article
The rise of home-grown talent at the French Grand Prix

Previous article

The rise of home-grown talent at the French Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Giorgio Piola
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happens Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happens

3h ago
Renault software fix was "one line of code" - Abiteboul Article
Formula 1

Renault software fix was "one line of code" - Abiteboul

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads commanding Ferrari 1-2 in FP3 Article
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads commanding Ferrari 1-2 in FP3

Latest videos
Top 10 Senna Moments 10:12
Formula 1

Top 10 Senna Moments

Apr 25, 2019
Five things to look out for in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:01
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Apr 24, 2019

News in depth
Renault revises rear wing to add more downforce
Formula 1

Renault revises rear wing to add more downforce

The rise of home-grown talent at the French Grand Prix
Formula 1

The rise of home-grown talent at the French Grand Prix

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads commanding Ferrari 1-2 in FP3
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads commanding Ferrari 1-2 in FP3

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.