Renault reveals new front wing concept

Although the French car manufacturer is currently fourth in the constructors' championship, it knows it faces a tough fight if it is to hold off the threat posed by other teams – especially the fast-recovering Haas.

That is why it has been eager to introduce the new front wing, which the team hopes will deliver a better platform for it drivers in terms of aerodynamic balance.

Technical director Nick Chester said: "It's just got a slightly different characteristic, so it will change the bias a little bit between corner entry and in the medium-speed versus high-speed corners."

The wing features a new approach, with the adjustable section of the wing made much shorter near the inboard end.

This means that only a very small area of the wing is affected by flap adjustment, allowing the airflow guided by the outer section of the wing to be less affected by changes.

The latter part of the endplate has also been split into multiple sections in order that the airflow being outwashed is worked harder.