Renault reveals launch date for 2018 F1 car

Renault will reveal its new RS18 Formula 1 car with an online launch on February 20, the same day as Sauber.

The French car manufacturer is entering its third year back in F1, having taken over the Lotus outfit and invested heavily in its bid to get back to the front of the grid.

In a tweet sent out on Monday, the team revealed that the covers will come of the car in the week before testing gets underway.

Renault has picked Carlos Sainz to join Nico Hulkenberg in its driver line-up for 2018, as it targets moving up from its sixth placed finish in last year's constructors' championship.

The Enstone-based outfit will also be boosted by the arrival of former FIA F1 technical delegate Marcin Budkowski, who will officially begins work at its British factory in April.

Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul has faith that 2018 will finally see the results of its recent investment and infrastructure changes pay off.

"We have a big job to accomplish and as far as I can see we are aligned with that," said Abiteboul.

"The infrastructure is coming up, people are coming up, the commercial side - I know it is not super exciting, but it is also important to be able to finance that.

"We have had a very successful campaign of acquisition of new partners and they believe in the project, they can see the improvement at the factory but also at the track."

2018 Formula 1 car launch dates:

Team Date Mercedes February 22 Ferrari February 22 Red Bull Force India Williams Renault February 20 Toro Rosso February 25 Haas McLaren February 23 Sauber February 20