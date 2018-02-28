Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Why Renault is creating fresh doubts for Red Bull

28,390 views
0 shares
Why Renault is creating fresh doubts for Red Bull
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
28/02/2018 08:26

From what we've seen of Red Bull's 2018 challenger so far, there are plenty of signs its chassis could be good enough for a title push. But it needs its engine partner to be up to task too…

Renault has an awesome responsibility in 2018. Not because it's the key to McLaren's revival, not because its works team should take another step towards the front, but because it holds the key to what every Formula 1 fan wants to see - a fight for the title featuring more than two teams, and hopefully involving Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

On previous form, though, it won't deliver. In the 1.6-litre V6 hybrid F1 era, Renault's engine packages have consistently disappointed. Its seven wins, all with Red Bull, have come mostly when Mercedes and Ferrari have hit trouble, and things haven't started too promisingly this year either.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page