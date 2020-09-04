Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Alpine rebranding decision down to Renault CEO

shares
comments
Abiteboul: Alpine rebranding decision down to Renault CEO
By:

Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul says a decision about renaming the team as part of a push for the Alpine brand is down to the French car manufacturer’s CEO.

Abiteboul has been put in charge of a new business unit tasked with creating a strategy to promote the Alpine brand. He will conduct this role alongside his current F1 commitments. 

The decision by Renault to promote the Alpine brand as an autonomous division has prompted talk that the sportscar manufacturer could ramp up its motorsport's activities, and even have its name brought into F1. One possibility is for the Enstone-based outfit to be known Alpine Renault from 2021.

Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix, Abiteboul said that a final decision on Renault’s strategy for Alpine – including a possible rebrand of its F1 team – was ultimately up to Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

“These questions are not for me,” he said when asked about a renaming and the idea of putting all Renault’s sporting activities under the Alpine name. “These questions are corporate strategy, questions for the CEO.

“My two cents is that with the new Concorde Agreement, we have finally the possibility to have a stable platform in Formula 1, a great marketing platform.

“The way we want to make use of that platform will be up to the CEO. We have a flexible platform, and we have different brands.

“Probably a rationalisation will be one of the things we will need to do given the group’s financial results. We need to optimise the way we do things, but first there is a strategy to define, and it’s not up to me to disclose [that].”

Read Also:

Abiteboul said that de Meo had "big expectations" for Alpine, which would likely lead to a big expansion of its activities.

He added: “That needs an organisation: an engineering department, a product department, a sales and communication department. That is what I like to do, that is what I’ve done for the [Renault] team, building an infrastructure and a platform.”

Abiteboul said that his role with Alpine was likely only temporary, though, and that no thought was being given to him stepping down from running Renault’s F1 operations.

“Right now what I've been asked to do is a mission with a set of proposals in order to structure our brand,” he said. “I've not been asked to run the brand. So it's not in any way a permanent appointment whatsoever.

“That's what I will be focusing on: some of the strategies that I have been given are what I'm doing for Formula 1, and there is absolutely no question of change of team leadership for the time that I do this mission.”

Related video

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Previous article

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Next article

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Abiteboul: Alpine rebranding decision down to Renault CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Alpine rebranding decision down to Renault CEO

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change

Latest news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change

F1 drivers warned about slow laps after first Monza practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers warned about slow laps after first Monza practice

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

17m
3
Formula 1

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

4
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes

3h
5
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

1h

Latest news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change
Formula 1

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change

F1 drivers warned about slow laps after first Monza practice
Formula 1

F1 drivers warned about slow laps after first Monza practice

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

Latest videos

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1
2h

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1
2h

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Netflix announces new Senna drama series 00:33
Formula 1
3h

Netflix announces new Senna drama series

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.