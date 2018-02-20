Can this car give Renault the step forward it needs?

Renault became the latest Formula 1 team to reveal its 2018 challenger on Tuesday, but unless it has serious improvements to come there are some unanswered questions…

Since taking over the team from the previous owner, Renault has been spending its time and money restructuring its chassis base in Enstone. But you can only use that excuse for so long, and 2018 is the year that it needs to start producing results.

With Red Bull and McLaren now also using its power unit, there are very few places for Renault to hide. That is the same for Red Bull and McLaren, so it will be good to see this three-team battle.