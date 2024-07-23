All Series
Formula 1

Renault launches study on future of Viry engine facility amid F1 project review

Renault personnel have been informed of a potential change of direction for its F1 engine factory

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Engine cover on the Alpine A523

Engine cover on the Alpine A523

Photo by: Uncredited

Renault has launched an evaluation study to decide on the future focus for its Viry-Chatillon engine facility, amid a growing likelihood that it will end its Formula 1 power unit project.

Motorsport.com has learned that Renault’s senior management earlier today informed staff at both the French factory and Enstone, which runs the Alpine F1 team, about the ideas being discussed.

Although no final decision has been taken, it is suggested that the aim of the study is to deliver a plan that ensures Viry remains at the heart of Renault’s sporting and automotive activities if its F1 involvement comes to an end.

There is believed to be a clear desire to push senior engineers and other staff at the French facility on to areas of new technology that will futureproof the Renault organisation.

This could include development of hydrogen power alongside further battery technology work.

The changes will ensure that those staff currently working on the F1 project will still have a future at the company even if it no longer produces engines for grand prix racing.

Watch: Why Everyone was So Angry at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Analysis

While there have been rumours for several months that Renault was considering pulling the plug on its F1 operation, today’s development is the first formal step to suggest that the ball is now rolling on that idea.

New Alpine F1 advisor Flavio Briatore, who has been drafted in to help lift the fortunes of the grand prix team, is believed to have played a key part in advising Renault’s senior management to move away from building its own engine and instead become a customer team.

As revealed earlier, Alpine is currently closing in on a deal with Mercedes to become a customer team for the next rules era that begins in 2026.

Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, Alpine F1

Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, Alpine F1

Photo by: Alpine

The partnership is set to be similar to that which Aston Martin currently has with Mercedes, whereby it takes the German manufacturer’s suspension and gearbox as well.

Sources have indicated there is also an outside possibility that if a deal can be concluded quickly, and the circumstances are right, then some elements of the partnership could begin in 2025 already.

A formal end to Renault’s production of F1 engines will be an historic moment, as the French car maker has been involved in some form – either as a manufacturer entrant or customer supplier - almost continuously since 1977.

Renault has declined to comment on the situation surrounding Viry-Chatillon, and the team has been reluctant over the past few months to get drawn into speculation over what it may do in the future.

Team principal Bruno Famin said back at the Spanish Grand Prix: “We just don't comment on the rumours. We owe a lot of respect to everybody in Viry working on that project and the worst thing would be to comment the rumours.”

