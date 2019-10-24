Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Special feature

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

shares
comments
Oct 24, 2019, 1:32 PM

Renault has been thrown out of the results for the recent Japanese Grand Prix, following an FIA investigation prompted by a protest of its cars from rival team Racing Point.

While Renault was not found guilty of every issue in the protest, the FIA deemed its brake bias adjustment system was a driver aid, which makes it illegal under the sporting regulations.

But as this video explains, the case is not straightforward, and comes against a backdrop of a disappointing season for Renault on track.

Read Also:

Next article
How top drivers could shake up F1 2021's driver market

Previous article

How top drivers could shake up F1 2021's driver market
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Teams Renault F1 Team

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
QU Sat 26 Oct
Race Sun 27 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

2
Formula 1

How top drivers could shake up F1 2021's driver market

49m
3
MotoGP

Rossi fears 2021 rider market will move "too soon"

1h
4
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

6m
5
MotoGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

2h

Latest videos

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1
2h

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

Latest news

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained
F1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

How top drivers could shake up F1 2021's driver market
F1

How top drivers could shake up F1 2021's driver market

Yamamoto not "under consideration" for Red Bull F1 seat
F1

Yamamoto not "under consideration" for Red Bull F1 seat

Racing Point's lack of progress hard to deal with, says Perez
F1

Racing Point's lack of progress hard to deal with, says Perez

Renault considering disqualification appeal
F1

Renault considering disqualification appeal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.