Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained
Oct 24, 2019, 1:32 PM
Renault has been thrown out of the results for the recent Japanese Grand Prix, following an FIA investigation prompted by a protest of its cars from rival team Racing Point.
While Renault was not found guilty of every issue in the protest, the FIA deemed its brake bias adjustment system was a driver aid, which makes it illegal under the sporting regulations.
But as this video explains, the case is not straightforward, and comes against a backdrop of a disappointing season for Renault on track.
