Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Renault duo, Sainz set for penalties after engine upgrade

shares
comments
Renault duo, Sainz set for penalties after engine upgrade
By:
Co-author: Filip Cleeren
Aug 30, 2019, 8:13 AM

Renault has elected to introduce its new Spec C engine for the Belgian Grand Prix, meaning both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg, as well as McLaren's Carlos Sainz, will take grid penalties.

With the French car manufacturer bidding to bounce back from a disappointing first half to the season, it hopes the minor upgrades to reliability and performance with the new power unit will help boost its competitiveness.

Renault had already taken grid penalties for using new components earlier in the season, and the changes to the ICE will thus mean a five-place grid drop for both its factory drivers.

The upgrade will be Ricciardo’s fifth new ICE for the season and Hulkenberg’s sixth.

McLaren also has the option of taking the new engine for this weekend, and will have Sainz run it in FP1. It is yet to confirm the exact plan for the Spaniard's teammate Lando Norris.

"We now start the first session with Carlos with a new Spec C," team boss Andreas Seidl told Motorsport.com. "We still have to figure out how we use it then for the rest of the weekend plus until the end of the season.

"In the end it’s about increasing enough the pool of engines which we can use and it’s about figuring out how to distribute the mileage between free practice and races until the end of the season to avoid further penalties. Which means we take a penalty here for Carlos."

Renault's rival engine manufacturer Honda is also debuting a new engine specification this weekend, with Red Bull newcomer Alex Albon and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat relegated to the back of the grid.

Next article
Belgian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Previous article

Belgian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Next article

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 In progress
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
19:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
23:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
20:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
23:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
23:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

49m
2
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

3
Formula 1

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo

1h

Latest videos

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

Latest news

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Grosjean: Haas' Melbourne spec could yet return after Monza
F1

Grosjean: Haas' Melbourne spec could yet return after Monza

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo
F1

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo

Renault duo, Sainz set for penalties after engine upgrade
F1

Renault duo, Sainz set for penalties after engine upgrade

Belgian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
F1

Belgian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.