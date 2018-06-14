Inside Renault and Honda's fight for Red Bull

When Hondas were failing constantly with McLaren, the idea of Red Bull picking up the Japanese engines within two years would've seemed crazy. But it looks like an increasingly appealing reality for a team that likes to be "brave".

Will Red Bull Racing take the plunge and go with Honda in 2019, or will it stick with Renault and extend what has been a rocky relationship over the past dozen seasons?

That's a question that's been in the air ever since Honda's move to Toro Rosso was confirmed last September.