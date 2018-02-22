Renault F1 team partners Spain's top football league

The Renault Formula 1 team has announced a partnership with Spain's premier men's association football division LaLiga.

The logo of the Spanish football competition will be present on Renault's recently-unveiled F1 2018 challenger RS18.

It will also feature on the overalls of the team's two race drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz, the latter a known fan of LaLiga's reigning champion team Real Madrid.

“We are very happy to announce this exciting and unique partnership with LaLiga, one of the world’s best football divisions,” said Antoine Magnan, Renault's Head of Partnerships.

“Renault Sport Formula One Team and LaLiga have many shared goals as we push to expand our reach worldwide.

“Between the Formula 1 and LaLiga seasons we cover the entire year and there are cross-overs in our two fan bases that will be the springboard for exciting activities.”

One of the most popular domestic football competitions in the world, La Liga is sponsored by Spanish financial giant Santander – which had been a regular grand prix racing sponsor before pulling out of F1 at the end of last year.

LaLiga brand director Enrique Moreno said: “We have been looking for innovative ideas that allow us to generate brand presence internationally and support our brand positioning ‘It’s not football. It’s LaLiga.’

“Motorsports and specifically Formula 1 fits perfectly with this strategy. Formula 1 fans are potential football fans.

“This new, year-long relationship is designed to further expand the LaLiga audience and grow awareness for our brand.”

This new deal is not the first between motorsport and football organisations, following in the footsteps of a recent partnership that involved London-based English football team Chelsea and the Swiss Formula 1 outfit Sauber.