© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Formula 1 / News

Renault F1 take the covers off the R.S.19

Renault F1 take the covers off the R.S.19
By:
Feb 12, 2019, 3:55 PM

Renault F1 are the latest team to display their car ahead of the 2019 campaign, the RS19.

Renault F1 are the latest team to display their car ahead of the 2019 campaign, the RS19.

The French marque are the fourth team to host a launch and provide a taster of F1 2019, and they will continue with their black and yellow livery.

A colour scheme which has proven popular, the team went with a mostly yellow theme for their return in 2016, before switching to the black and yellow colours for 2017.

Often finishing as the frequently-phrased 'best of the rest' in 2018, Renault's best results were fifth-place finishes at the Azerbaijan and German Grands Prix. They did not have the headline results or points haul that Force India/Racing Point or Haas had, but their season-long consistency took them to fourth place in the constructors' championship.

Renault will be one of a few teams hoping to breakaway from the midfield group and mount occasional challenges to the established top three of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing.

They made the bold signing of Daniel Ricciardo last summer to partner Nico Hulkenberg, who stays on for a third season.

By: Luke Murphy
Series Formula 1
Author Luke Murphy
