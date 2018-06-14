Renault captures Mercedes design man

Renault has signed Mercedes’ head of powertrain integration, Matthew Harman, as its new deputy chief designer.

Harman has worked with Mercedes for more than 17 years. He originally joined its engine division in 2001, as engineering team leader, before moving across to his powertrain integration role with the F1 team in 2011.

With Renault pushing on with investment and recruitment, Harman’s knowledge of how world champion Mercedes integrated its engine, transmission and chassis will be a further boost for the French manufacturer's long-term planning.

Cyril Abiteboul, managing director of Renault’s F1 project, said: “Over the past three years Bob Bell has been leading the charge for the team to reinforce its technical line-up.

“We are delighted to have attracted someone of Matthew’s calibre to enable the team to anticipate on the design cycle of future cars, a crucial benefit, something we are currently missing since the team’s acquisition and that will become even more important with the upcoming changes planned for 2021.”

Harman will assist Renault’s chief designer Martin Tolliday in the design of future cars.