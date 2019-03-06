Why Renault’s bold F1 engine claims are hard to believe

But if those claims prove hollow, it wouldn't be the first time in recent years that a hoped-for Renault breakthrough failed to materialise.

And having split with Honda-bound Red Bull, it's down to its own works team and McLaren – both of which looked a long way from winning races in 2018.

Does that make Renault an irrelevance heading into the new season? Scott Mitchell and Ben Anderson join Glenn Freeman to debate where it stands.