Why Renault’s $1billion gamble is failing right now
Aug 13, 2019, 7:32 PM
Renault is currently behind its Formula 1 customer team McLaren, in a season that it started with such high hopes.
The French marque is sixth in the constructors’ standings despite heavy investment in recent years, and in a season where it promised to fight at the front of F1’s midfield and move towards the championship’s ‘big three’ leading manufacturers.
Off the back of F1 Racing’s ‘Renault: The $1billion gamble’ feature, the magazine’s editor Ben Anderson is joined by Edd Straw and Stuart Codling to investigate why the team has fallen short once again.
