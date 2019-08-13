Why Renault’s $1billion gamble is failing right now

The French marque is sixth in the constructors’ standings despite heavy investment in recent years, and in a season where it promised to fight at the front of F1’s midfield and move towards the championship’s ‘big three’ leading manufacturers.

Off the back of F1 Racing’s ‘Renault: The $1billion gamble’ feature, the magazine’s editor Ben Anderson is joined by Edd Straw and Stuart Codling to investigate why the team has fallen short once again.