Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault announces F1 2019 season launch date

shares
comments
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Dec 20, 2018, 4:14 PM

Renault's 2019 Formula 1 challenger will be launched at its Enstone factory the week before the start of pre-season testing.

The French manufacturer has confirmed its "season launch" will take place at its UK base on February 12.

Pre-season testing begins at Barcelona on February 18.

Renault rose to best-of-the-rest in 2018, finishing fourth in the constructors' championship in its third season since returning to F1 as a works team.

It has signed Daniel Ricciardo from Red Bull to partner Nico Hulkenberg in 2019 as it bids to build on that progress and close the gap to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Renault is the third team to confirm its season launch plans.

Racing Point will unveil its new identity the day after Renault's launch, with Ferrari following suit on February 15.

F1’s pre-season key dates so far:

February 12: Renault launch

February 13: Racing Point launch

February 15: Ferrari launch

February 18-21: First pre-season test

February 26-March 1: Second pre-season test

McLaren in talks with Alonso over 2019 F1 car test

McLaren in talks with Alonso over 2019 F1 car test

F1 tech review: How Williams sank to the very bottom

F1 tech review: How Williams sank to the very bottom
