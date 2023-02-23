Red Bull’s new RB19 Formula 1 car revealed for 2023 season
Red Bull’s 2023 Formula 1 car has finally been seen in public for the first time, after the team made great efforts to keep its design secret.
The Milton Keynes-based team held a 2023 launch in New York earlier this month, but it only unveiled a new livery on an updated version of last season’s RB18.
The new car then completed a private shakedown test at Silverstone, but Red Bull restricted the images that were released from the promotional day.
Only blurry videos of the RB19 were distributed, and spy footage of the car from bystanders at the circuit were not clear enough to reveal too many details about the car.
But as F1 testing got underway at the Bahrain circuit on Thursday morning, the new RB19 finally emerged shortly before running got underway.
The car features heavily refined aerodynamics, with clear changes to the shape of the nose, sidepods and engine cover – including airbox.
Red Bull Racing RB19, floor
Photo by: Adam Cooper
Red Bull is coming into 2023 as the reigning world champion squad, after it dominated last year’s title battle.
Max Verstappen secured his second consecutive crown, while Red Bull took its first constructors’ championship in the turbo hybrid era. Its last success had come as long ago as 2013.
Despite having the best car last season, Red Bull has not had a completely smooth winter, with the team having been handed a sanction for breaching the 2021 cost cap.
It was given a $7 million fine and a 10 percent reduction in aero testing allowance for its overspend.
While rivals believe the impact of the change will be minimal, Red Bull itself fears it could be hurt a lot.
Speaking at the launch about the potential downside of the restriction, team boss Christian Horner said: “We’re doing the best with what we’ve got.
“The team have had to adapt to the handicap that we have. They’ve done a wonderful job in doing that.
“Is it enough? We’ll find out in a couple of weeks’ time [in Bahrain testing and the first round of the season] as a starting point.
“It’s certainly a significant handicap that we carry for the majority of the year.
Red Bull has an unchanged driver line-up, with Sergio Perez remaining at the squad alongside Verstappen.
Red Bull Racing RB19, front wing
Photo by: Adam Cooper
Red Bull Racing RB19, floor
Photo by: Adam Cooper
Red Bull Racing RB19, floor
Photo by: Adam Cooper
Related video
Live: Follow the first day of Bahrain F1 pre-season test
Ferrari strategy chief Rueda moved to F1 factory role amid reshuffle
Latest news
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
Is porpoising eradicated from F1? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on Day 1 in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.