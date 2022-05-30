Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP Next / Ocon frustrated by penalty for "racing incident" with Hamilton
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Red Bull won Monaco GP by "thinking on our feet" - Horner

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says that his team won the Monaco GP by doing "the basics well" and "thinking on our feet".

Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

Having qualified third,  Sergio Perez scored a brilliant victory on the streets of the principality.

The Mexican jumped ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with good strategy calls around his pitstops on the drying track, and then nursed his graining slick tyres in the closing laps.

His teammate Max Verstappen moved from fourth on the grid to third at the flag, getting ahead of pole man Leclerc.

Horner said the team had responded well to the tricky conditions created by the wet weather at the start.

"I've always prided ourselves on us being an attacking race team," he said. "And we've always focused on trying to do the basics well, whether it's strategy, whether it's pitstops, thinking on your feet, and I think today was all about thinking on your feet and reacting to the situation as it happens around you.

"And I think that the whole team responded brilliantly well, and the drivers of course had to deliver their part."

Horner stressed that the key to Perez's success was judging the crossover from wet to intermediates, and then on to slicks.

"It was an incredible race," he noted. "We knew there was some rain around, but I don't think we expected it to be tropical, at the beginning of the race there. It was a little chaotic with the delays, tyres coming on the grid, off the grid, on the grid.

"But with the amount of rain that did fall, it would have been impossible to race in those conditions.

"So once the race finally did get underway, it was always going to be about the crossover, and getting that crossover right. And we went obviously, from the extremes, the inters, to the slicks, and we got those calls right today.

Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"And the pitwall did a great job, the strategists, particularly the guys in the pit lane, they had to turn around the double stops today and of course, Checo, his performance, on the in-lap, on the out-lap, particularly on the inter tyres, was stunning.

"And then likewise on the slicks, and then obviously he had to manage the rest of the end."

Asked if Red Bull had won the race or Ferrari had lost it with strategic calls, Horner conceded that it was a bit of both.

"Of course, we had to go out and win it. But we also capitalised on the mistakes that were made, the circumstances were the same for everybody and it was very tight between the two teams.

"Charles in the early laps seemed to have things pretty much under control, he had a buffer of his teammate behind him as well.

Read Also:

"At that point in time, it looked like Ferrari had the race in the bag, but I think we just reacted very well to the to the conditions and got the crossovers right, the double pitstop, etcetera, etcetera, it worked very well for us.

"We were debating whether you go straight from the extreme on to the slick, as we saw with Lewis [Hamilton], when it hurt us a few years ago with Daniel [Ricciardo], but we decided it was a quicker route to go through the inter onto the slick.

"And the power of the out-lap was enormous. And I think Checo absolutely nailed it."

shares
comments
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP
Previous article

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP
Next article

Ocon frustrated by penalty for "racing incident" with Hamilton

Ocon frustrated by penalty for "racing incident" with Hamilton
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari Canadian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.