Red Bull: “We are the fourth team – Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are faster”

During winter testing in Bahrain, no one appears keen to take on the role of favourite for the 2026 Formula 1 season. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has labelled Red Bull Racing as “the benchmark”, but the Milton Keynes outfit does not agree.

On Thursday, Max Verstappen hinted that he suspects extreme sandbagging at Mercedes: “Just wait until Melbourne and see how much power they suddenly find. I already know that right now.”

Red Bull points to Ferrari and two Mercedes-powered teams

Technical director Pierre Wache also rejects the idea that Red Bull is currently the team to beat.

“It’s difficult to say [where we are], but we are not the benchmark for sure. We clearly see the top three teams; Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are in front of us. It looks like, from what our analysis is, that we are behind.

“That’s where we think we are, but it's difficult to say about the others because of the run plan of everybody, the level of fuel they run, the level of power they run. It's difficult to say, but this is currently our analysis – that it could be wrong to be honest. We don't spend too much time on that, we try to focus on how to improve our runs.”

Asked how satisfied he was with his own work over the winter, the perfectionist Frenchman responded in a manner typical for him.

“I’m never happy with my own work! Clearly, we have some improvements to do, some challenges around this type of regulation. With the level of grip that is quite low, and the level of downforce that is very low. The challenge to manage the traction after low-speed [corners] is very high, and that could be one of the keys.”

Some of last year’s weak points are still present

According to Wache, that final aspect is also one area where the competition currently has the upper hand over Red Bull.

“I think clearly in low-speed traction they look very strong. Some straight-line speeds are also interesting from Ferrari and Mercedes, especially on low fuel. The problem is that the assessment of the performance is difficult until we are on the same, exactly the same, fuel level during qualifying in Melbourne.

“We clearly see some weaknesses in our car, and we relate it to these weaknesses and the feedback that we have from Max and Isack [Hadjar] on the car, based on where we lose time to the others. And that is why I'm saying this. Clearly, traction at low speed and medium-speed corners – that was not our strength already last year – and they are still stronger than us there.”

Red Bull found energy management solutions earlier

That does not necessarily mean Red Bull is not in good shape on the power unit side. Rivals – with Wolff leading the way – have praised Red Bull for what it can do with the energy deployment, particularly over multiple consecutive laps.

“It’s difficult to say. It’s true that during the first day especially, we were a little bit closer to what we should have. Then you start to see the tendency of the others going into the same direction, and now even, I would say, a little bit better than us.

“I think maybe our factory people and our simulation people in the factory found it quicker, not the optimal, but the un-optimal [way of doing it]. The others were taking a little bit more time to achieve that, but at the moment I would not say that anymore.”

Massive achievement “to not look stupid” on track

Like the drivers, Wache is nevertheless impressed by the work Red Bull-Ford Powertrains has delivered on the all-new DM01 power unit.

“I’m surprised that the engine people did a fantastic job in being able to put a car together and run so many miles.

“We have to recognise the fantastic job that the engine people have done. And to be able, as a start-up – because it is a start-up of three and a half years – to make an engine, to not be stupid on the track is a massive achievement.”