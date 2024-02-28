All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

Red Bull wary of F1 rivals' "very interesting" upgrades

Red Bull thinks its Formula 1 rivals have cottoned on to the secrets of success of the current generation of ground-effect cars, based on some “interesting” development paths.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

After back-to-back championship doubles for Red Bull and Max Verstappen, a number of its rivals have made radical revamp of their cars for 2024 in a bid to close the gap.

And while just making a Red Bull clone is no guarantee of success, as teams need to understand what makes the concept work, the indications are there that this is happening.

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache thinks that some development routes that teams have taken – such as the Mercedes front wing – offer the best indication that the opposition now understands what made his squad’s previous cars so good.

“I don't know if they understood what we did, but I think they understood from what I saw in the development of their cars,” Wache told Motorsport.com.

“Even if it's not exactly the same path, because I'm sure we are not right everywhere, they have found their own path in the sense that you develop a tool, or certain paths of development, based on the issues you have and based on your understanding.

“So maybe they have found some other stuff that could be very interesting. To make it be able to work with three and half flaps on the element on the front wing [like Mercedes] is interesting by having more outwash.

 

“They have found a different path. I'm not sure they know exactly what we did, because if you just copy without understanding, for me it's useless, but all the competitive people in this business are following a path for their benefit."

The form shown by Red Bull’s new RB20 in Bahrain testing last week has left many convinced that the squad will be the team to beat for the season opener – and could have an even bigger advantage than last year.

But Wache is not so confident about things and believes that Ferrari’s long-run form in particular has left the Italian squad a potential challenger.

Asked about the view that Red Bull’s advantage had been maintained over the winter, Wache said: “No, I don't share that. I hope the gap will be bigger, but I don't know.

“I hope first we will deliver a car that will be able to perform well, and we'll see where everybody is.

“But to be honest when I see Ferrari [long run pace], they were very quick. So I don't know, to be honest.

“The main worry we have is this track is very specific. How will we translate to other types of tracks with different issues? Here it's very rear limited. The surface is very specific. I think we will have a different challenge, and I'm not sure it will be easy.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year
Next article Horner on way to Bahrain as decision looms on his F1 future

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

F1 team boss Horner cleared of wrongdoing in Red Bull investigation

F1 team boss Horner cleared of wrongdoing in Red Bull investigation

Formula 1

F1 team boss Horner cleared of wrongdoing in Red Bull investigation F1 team boss Horner cleared of wrongdoing in Red Bull investigation

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Christian Horner: Who is Red Bull team principal, career history and net worth

Christian Horner: Who is Red Bull team principal, career history and net worth

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Christian Horner: Who is Red Bull team principal, career history and net worth Christian Horner: Who is Red Bull team principal, career history and net worth

Hamilton: Horner investigation "a really important moment for F1"

Hamilton: Horner investigation "a really important moment for F1"

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Hamilton: Horner investigation "a really important moment for F1" Hamilton: Horner investigation "a really important moment for F1"

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

F1 Fantasy 2024: Driver prices and how to play the Formula 1 game

F1 Fantasy 2024: Driver prices and how to play the Formula 1 game

F1 Formula 1

F1 Fantasy 2024: Driver prices and how to play the Formula 1 game F1 Fantasy 2024: Driver prices and how to play the Formula 1 game

All eyes on Las Vegas for further signs of an SHR rebound

All eyes on Las Vegas for further signs of an SHR rebound

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

All eyes on Las Vegas for further signs of an SHR rebound All eyes on Las Vegas for further signs of an SHR rebound

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC WRC

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

Prime

Discover prime content
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024 The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order? Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global