Red Bull to arrange F1 test for Marquez

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will get his first taste of Formula 1 machinery when he takes part in a Red Bull-organised private test in Austria next month, Motorsport.com has learned.

Marquez's Honda MotoGP teammate Dani Pedrosa and nine-time Motocross world champion Tony Cairoli will also take part in the test at the Red Bull Ring on June 5-6.

It remains unclear exactly what type of car will be used by the three riders in the test, but it is likely to be V8-powered, and therefore dating from 2013 or earlier.

Marquez, Pedrosa and Cairoli will all head to Red Bull's F1 headquarters in Milton Keynes in the coming days for seat fittings and to spend time on the team's simulator.

Marquez and Pedrosa drove a Japanese Formula 3 car at the Honda Thanks Day at Motegi in December.

Dani Pedrosa tests a F3 car Photo by: Honda Racing

The Red Bull initiative mirrors that of rival energy drink firm Monster two years ago, when it arranged a test for Jorge Lorenzo in Lewis Hamilton's 2014 title-winning Mercedes at Silverstone.

Valentino Rossi is also no stranger to F1 machinery, having made multiple outings for Ferrari as he weighed up whether to switch disciplines in 2006 before ultimately deciding to stay in MotoGP.