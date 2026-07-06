Red Bull STEMx helmets stolen at Silverstone as Calum Nicholas issues CCTV warning

Former Red Bull Formula 1 mechanic Calum Nicholas has shared that replica helmets were stolen from the Red Bull STEMx van following the British Grand Prix.

Nicholas has publicly called out the thieves who stole the replica helmets from the STEMx educational van during the race weekend at Silverstone.

The theft took place after a dramatic British Grand Prix, which saw Charles Leclerc claim the victory ahead of Mercedes' George Russell in second and his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton in third.

The Red Bull STEMx initiative operates a bespoke mobile classroom that travels to schools across the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to introduce children from underprivileged backgrounds to the engineering, physics, mathematics, and mechanics involved in Formula 1. The stolen replica helmets were custom-made for this purpose.

Taking to social media on Monday, Nicholas delivered a direct message to the thieves.

"So, Silverstone… To the thieves that decided to steal the helmets from the Red Bull STEMx van, just know that you’ve deprived the kids from the schools it’s due to visit this summer, as they cannot be replaced in time," he wrote.

"Also worth noting that the whole thing is on CCTV, so the clock is ticking, probably worth returning them."

Nicholas also confirmed that the incident had been reported to the local authorities and CCTV footage has been passed on.

Red Bull joined forces with Milton Keynes College Group to create the initiative in 2024 as part of the team's Drive for Change strategy. Milton Keynes College Group CEO and group principal Sally Alexander discussed the importance of encouraging children from underrepresented communities to consider a future in STEM at the time the initiative was announced.

"Milton Keynes College Group is excited and proud to support the Programme's mission to inspire the next generation of STEM innovators while widening local talent pools in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas," she said.

"Diversity of thought and experience is essential for driving innovation and we are proud to support the creation of a more inclusive and diverse STEM ecosystem. By encouraging people from underrepresented communities to consider STEM as a career path, we are fostering a more equitable and innovative future – a brighter future for all."

