Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
QU in
00 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Red Bull "thin" on spare parts after Albon crash

shares
comments
Red Bull "thin" on spare parts after Albon crash
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 5:09 PM

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 boss Christian Horner admits that the team is short of spare parts after a heavy accident for Alex Albon in second practice in Mexico on Friday.

Although the impact looked relatively benign, the team had to build up the spare chassis for the Thai driver overnight, which means it doesn't have a safety net this weekend should either of its drivers have a major incident on Saturday.

Read Also:

Horner says the turnover of different aero specs means that the team usually doesn't have many parts in stock.

"We are a bit thin on spare parts after Alex's little incident yesterday," Horner told Sky F1. "It's just normal, you don't stockpile parts because they get replaced and updated relatively often.

"The guys did a phenomenal job last night to change the chassis within the curfew, but obviously you don't want to have another one of those before qualifying or the race."

Albon has had several incidents in recent weeks, having also had major offs in Singapore and Russia.

He finished today's FP3 session in eighth place, 0.191s down on teammate Max Verstappen.

"I think he's given himself a bit of a hard time last night," said Horner. "He was poring over data until late in the evening, but it's a new day and a new opportunity."

Horner also reiterated his thoughts on the impressive performance of Ferrari on the straights.

"The Ferrari is just so fast on the straight, it was 0.89s quicker in a straight line yesterday with Sebastian [Vettel].

"The question is how much have they got left in the tank? We're quicker in all the corners, but it's the straight line that's doing all the damage. It's going to be fascinating to see what they've got for this afternoon.

"When you look at all the others, the Honda engine is now getting pretty close to the Mercedes, the Renault is pretty much there as well.

"The standout at the moment, the benchmark, is the Ferrari. It;s not just a little bit, it's whoppingly large, the difference. That's what we've got to try and make up in the corners."

Next article
FIA plans to abandon Formula 1's Q2 start tyre rule

Previous article

FIA plans to abandon Formula 1's Q2 start tyre rule

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
QU Starts in
00 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
11:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
15:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
11:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
14:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
15:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Leclerc beats Vettel by 0.027s to top FP3

1h
2
Formula 1

FIA plans to abandon Formula 1's Q2 start tyre rule

1h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean: Illegal Renault system in use since 2015

4
Formula 1

Winning car to join driver on Mexico podium

5
Formula 1

Red Bull "thin" on spare parts after Albon crash

15m

Latest videos

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year 04:29
Formula 1
1h

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

Latest news

Red Bull "thin" on spare parts after Albon crash
F1

Red Bull "thin" on spare parts after Albon crash

FIA plans to abandon Formula 1's Q2 start tyre rule
F1

FIA plans to abandon Formula 1's Q2 start tyre rule

Mexican GP: Leclerc beats Vettel by 0.027s to top FP3
F1

Mexican GP: Leclerc beats Vettel by 0.027s to top FP3

Live: Follow Mexican GP qualifying as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Mexican GP qualifying as it happens

Suzuka ruling will have "minimal" impact on Renault's F1 future
F1

Suzuka ruling will have "minimal" impact on Renault's F1 future

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.