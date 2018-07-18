Red Bull says Ticktum F1 test block is "odd"

Red Bull think it is "odd" that rising star Dan Ticktum cannot run in one of its young driver test days because of Formula 1's superlicence points criteria.

Macau Grand Prix winner Ticktum is in the frame to step up to Toro Rosso next season on the back of his race-winning form in Euro F3 this season.

But he faces a major hurdle because his rise since returning to racing following a ban for 2016 has left him without the points needed to qualify for an F1 superlicence.

He currently does not have enough to even take part in an official test session, which has left Red Bull unable to run him for one of its young driver days at the post-Hungarian GP test.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Motorsport.com: "I think it's slightly odd that you've got a driver that's won Macau and been winning races in Formula 3 this year but can't drive at a young driver test. That needs looking at.

"I think it's something the FIA are considering, when there are drivers who have arguably achieved less that are able to compete."

Ticktum currently has two points from an MSA Formula campaign in 2015, which will expire at the end of the season.

If he wins the Euro F3 title he would only reach 30 points – 10 short of what is needed to race in F1.

However, such success would at least give him the 14 points required for an International A licence, which would allow him to take part in F1 testing, and the 25 points needed to apply for a free practice-only superlicence.

With Ticktum ruled out of the Hungary test, Horner says the youngster's priority now is to concentrate on his F3 campaign and then hopefully the superlicence points situation will sort itself out.

"Dan's priority and focus is to try and win that Formula 3 championship, which he's got a great opportunity to do this year," added Horner.

"He's an extremely quick driver, he's not in the lead team, and I think he's rebounded extremely well and learnt some life lessons following his difficulties in Formula 4 and the subsequent ban."

With Ticktum unavailable to join the Hungaroring test, Horner has confirmed that Jake Dennis will drive instead, having had a run at Barcelona earlier this year.

"Jake Dennis will drive the car for us again in Hungary, as he's doing a very good job with the simulator work that he's been conducting," he said. "He'll fulfil the young driver role for us there."