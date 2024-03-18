All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

Red Bull says RB20 F1 design was “last big roll of the dice”

Red Bull says the bold design revamp with its RB20 was the “last big roll of the dice” for the current ground effect rules in Formula 1.

Jonathan Noble Ronald Vording
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Milton Keynes-based team surprised rivals this year when, rather than going for a simple evolution of its dominant RB19 2023 challenger, it undertook a pretty aggressive overhaul.

That work appears to have paid off, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing 1-2 in the first two races of the season.

Speaking about the motivation for the change, Red Bull’s chief engineer Paul Monaghan said that the change was about ensuring there was scope to keep unlocking performance over the remainder of the rules cycles before the reset that is coming in 2026.

“If we choose to make some bigger changes on the car it opens up more options for us,” he said. “That’s part of our reason to say ‘let’s go ahead and change it more fully’.

“It’s probably the last big roll of the dice because into 2025 you have to be looking at the 2026 car.”

With teams needing to get as early a head start as possible on the 2026 rules, Monaghan says there will be decisions made soon about how to split resources into next year.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“You will see quite early on in terms of aerodynamic research if we are bumping into some limits,” he said. “At that point you have to say ‘okay, can we look at it differently and what do we need to change?’

“Do we need to change something again for next year which would free up an unlocked ergometry that shows some promise, but we can’t get on to this year’s car? You’ll start to see that probably now.

“It’s just whether you say a bigger change for next year is viable, realistic, financially achievable and do we have the resources to do it? That we’ll find out.”

Monaghan said that early analysis of the RB20 had indicated that there remained plenty of scope to make it better, which will make the challenge for its rivals to catch up so much harder.

“At the moment gains are still there,” he said. “Magnitude wise at the moment we can find similar gains to last year. I suspect towards the end of the year it may well diminish a bit, but we’ve got some brilliantly creative people and if they find it, then we’ll take it. It’s as simple as that.”

But while the RB20 looks visually very different to its predecessor, especially with its sidepods and engine cover gulleys, Monaghan says it is not as radical a step as some have suggested.

“The magnitude of evolution, if you watch it visually, isn’t necessarily indicative of what we have achieved in terms of lap time,” he said. “You have to make it stable.

“It’s not good having a peaky car that is behaving itself in one aspect of the track and not in others. To my mind we had a pretty good car last year and to drift a long way from that for greater risks, it seems an unwise choice.

“An evolution of what we had last year, if we put enough in it to keep ourselves quicker than the opposition, then it's the right thing to do."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Wolff doesn't want to fall into Horner "trap" over Red Bull F1 dominance
Next article Vowles: Current F1 regulations not a failure despite dirty air issue

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Did secret contract move open door for potential Verstappen Red Bull F1 exit?

Did secret contract move open door for potential Verstappen Red Bull F1 exit?

Formula 1
Did secret contract move open door for potential Verstappen Red Bull F1 exit? Did secret contract move open door for potential Verstappen Red Bull F1 exit?
Wolff doesn't want to fall into Horner "trap" over Red Bull F1 dominance

Wolff doesn't want to fall into Horner "trap" over Red Bull F1 dominance

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Wolff doesn't want to fall into Horner "trap" over Red Bull F1 dominance Wolff doesn't want to fall into Horner "trap" over Red Bull F1 dominance
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Why Aston Martin could beat Mercedes in F1 race to sign Verstappen

Why Aston Martin could beat Mercedes in F1 race to sign Verstappen

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Why Aston Martin could beat Mercedes in F1 race to sign Verstappen Why Aston Martin could beat Mercedes in F1 race to sign Verstappen
How Red Bull's unique F1 cooling approach helped boost its top speed in Jeddah

How Red Bull's unique F1 cooling approach helped boost its top speed in Jeddah

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
How Red Bull's unique F1 cooling approach helped boost its top speed in Jeddah How Red Bull's unique F1 cooling approach helped boost its top speed in Jeddah
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Latest news

Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring

Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again" Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

Prime

Discover prime content
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Steve Hindle
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global