Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash Next / Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez

Red Bull has focused more on race pace than qualifying performance in Saudi Arabia, despite Sergio Perez bagging his first-ever Formula 1 pole in Jeddah at the expense of Ferrari.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

Ahead of what will be his 215th grand prix start, the two-time F1 race winner topped qualifying on the Corniche Circuit with his final soft tyre run in Q3 to depose the Ferrari teammates.

Perez clocked a 1m28.200s effort to head Charles Leclerc by just 0.025s, while Q1 and Q3 pacesetter Carlos Sainz struggled to unlock a new set of the red-walled C4 tyres and landed third.

Defending champion Max Verstappen was fourth fastest after struggling for grip and suffering oversteer.

The one-lap credentials for the RB18 came, however, despite Red Bull having leaned towards optimising race pace in Saudi, following from the team's double DNF in the Bahrain opener caused by a fuel vacuum.

Perez said: "It's been a tough weekend in Bahrain, where we were so disappointed to miss both cars.

"But the team didn't put their heads down. We kept pushing. We felt we were not as strong as we feel we're going to be in the race.

"So, it's already a very good sign to be on pole."

Verstappen had set an average time in FP2 on Friday of 1m35.197s on the medium C3 tyre as part of an 11-lap run, while Perez was 0.15s worse off than the Dutch racer during his 10-tour stint.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton was another half-second in arrears on the same compound aboard his W13, as Mercedes was the nearest challenger on race pace simulations.

Perez continued: "We've been focusing more on race pace than quali."e feel that we've given away some quali performance to gain in the race.

"But obviously, I expect these two [Ferraris] are going to be very strong. I really hope that we can have a strong race tomorrow."

Read Also:

Leclerc and Sainz were unable to run with the medium tyre in FP2 after both clipped the wall to miss out on a combined 45 minutes of running.

However, Ferrari modified its Saturday morning FP3 plan to accommodate a higher fuel run plan.

This, according to Leclerc, had mitigated any lost data.

The Bahrain GP winner said: "We changed a little bit our programme this morning in FP3 and we managed to do some few laps in high fuel, which I think went well.

"I don't think it will impact us that much."

shares
comments
Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash
Previous article

Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash
Next article

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Saudi Arabian GP: Perez beats Ferraris to score maiden F1 pole Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Perez beats Ferraris to score maiden F1 pole

Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Jeddah Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Jeddah

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races

Red Bull trio face penalty points hangover in F1 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull trio face penalty points hangover in F1 2022

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull confident triple whammy of Bahrain problems now fixed Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull confident triple whammy of Bahrain problems now fixed

Red Bull: Fuel system vacuum triggered Bahrain GP exits
Formula 1

Red Bull: Fuel system vacuum triggered Bahrain GP exits

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez

Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
12 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.