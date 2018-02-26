Red Bull reveals definitive 2018 Formula 1 livery

Red Bull has revealed the livery it will race in the 2018 Formula 1 season.

When the team launched the Renault-powered RB14, it was unveiled with a striking blue camouflage-style livery

However, the team insisted it was intended as temporary and when the car broke cover at Barcelona testing, it did so in its familiar race colours.

“We launched the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing TAG Heuer RB14 last week in our special edition ‘Disruption’ livery, but the ‘DisruptoBull’ was always intended as a one-off,” said Red Bull.

“This will be our third season using the matte design – though the underlying scheme can be traced all the way back to 2005 and our rookie season in Formula 1 when the RB1 raced with a livery that has made its mark.

“We’re still a relatively young team in F1 terms – but over the last 13 seasons our distinctive blue, yellow and red scheme has achieved a level of recognition of which we’re proud.”

Daniel Ricciardo is driving on day one, with Max Verstappen taking over on Tuesday.