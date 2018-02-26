Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Breaking news

Red Bull reveals definitive 2018 Formula 1 livery

0 shares
Red Bull reveals definitive 2018 Formula 1 livery
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Get alerts
By: Lawrence Barretto, Journalist
26/02/2018 08:19

Red Bull has revealed the livery it will race in the 2018 Formula 1 season.

When the team launched the Renault-powered RB14, it was unveiled with a striking blue camouflage-style livery

However, the team insisted it was intended as temporary and when the car broke cover at Barcelona testing, it did so in its familiar race colours.

“We launched the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing TAG Heuer RB14 last week in our special edition ‘Disruption’ livery, but the ‘DisruptoBull’ was always intended as a one-off,” said Red Bull.

“This will be our third season using the matte design – though the underlying scheme can be traced all the way back to 2005 and our rookie season in Formula 1 when the RB1 raced with a livery that has made its mark.

“We’re still a relatively young team in F1 terms – but over the last 13 seasons our distinctive blue, yellow and red scheme has achieved a level of recognition of which we’re proud.”

Daniel Ricciardo is driving on day one, with Max Verstappen taking over on Tuesday.

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page