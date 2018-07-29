Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Horner hits out at Renault after Verstappen radio rant

shares
comments
Horner hits out at Renault after Verstappen radio rant
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Jul 29, 2018, 2:06 PM

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the service it is getting from Renault is "some way below" what it is paying for, after being hit with another power unit failure in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen had been well-placed to challenge Mercedes and Ferrari in the early stages at the Hungaroring, but a suspected MGU-K problem put him out on lap six.

The retirement led to a furious outburst from the Dutchman, who had seen another chance of good points slip from his grasp.

He told the team: “Can I not just go ahead and **** it. I don’t care if this engine blows up… What a ******* joke all the time with this ****. Honestly.”

With Red Bull having seen Daniel Ricciardo suffer retirements in Austria and Germany, a clearly frustrated Horner has made it clear he is far from happy with what his team is getting from Renault.

Speaking to Sky, Horner said: “I am not going to get drawn into saying too much, but we pay multi millions of pounds for these engines, for a first-class product, a state-of-the-art product, and you can see it is quite clearly some way below that.

“So it is frustrating. That is what it is. We still have Daniel in the race and I will let Cyril come up with his excuses afterwards.”

Red Bull has already elected to switch to Honda engines next year, but tensions between the team and Renault are mounting in the wake of recent performance and reliability issues.

At the last race, Horner spoke out about the fact Renault would not change as many components as it could after Ricciardo had already taken earlier penalties.

"That's a question for Renault,” said Horner about the events in Germany. “The normal strategy is to change everything you can."

Next Formula 1 article
Hungarian GP: Hamilton wins as Bottas hits Vettel, Ricciardo

Previous article

Hungarian GP: Hamilton wins as Bottas hits Vettel, Ricciardo

Next article

Renault confirms Ocon talks, targets '19 decision by Spa

Renault confirms Ocon talks, targets '19 decision by Spa

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Location Hungaroring
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day

8h ago
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Article
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams Article
Formula 1

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.