R
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull RB16 launch date announced

Feb 3, 2020, 4:27 PM

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing has announced a reveal date for its 2020 Formula 1 car, completing the schedule of F1 season launch events for this year.

Red Bull’s newest Honda-powered challenger, the RB16, will be showcased on February 12.

This will be on the same day as Renault’s 2020 launch in Paris, and a day after Ferrari kicks off the ‘launch season’ with its presentation.

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon will campaign the RB16, as Red Bull enters the season with its third different driver line-up in three years.

Verstappen is signed through 2023, whereas Albon’s place at the team is not confirmed beyond the current year.

The upcoming campaign will be the last that Aston Martin serves as Red Bull’s title sponsor, as the British manufacturer will instead join forces with Racing Point from 2021 onwards following Lawrence Stroll’s recent acquisition of shares in the car company.

Series Formula 1
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

