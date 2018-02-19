Global
Formula 1 Analysis

Has bold-looking Red Bull repeated its 2017 mistake?

Has bold-looking Red Bull repeated its 2017 mistake?
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
19/02/2018 01:00

Last year Red Bull's much-anticipated Formula 1 challenger was a little underwhelming in launch trim. Its successor's bold special livery has turned heads, but is it also disguising an unspectacular design beneath?

To have any chance of winning the world championship this year, Red Bull must start the Formula 1 season strongly. It threw away 2017 with both its initial performance and its poor later-season reliability problems, but on the positive side proved it has the infrastructure to overcome these problems. The trouble is, the others don't sit around and wait.

Daniel Ricciardo and especially Max Verstappen are both ready to put up a championship challenge, but they need the tools to do the job. With Renault suggesting last year it will not be supplying Red Bull with power units in 2019, this might be their last opportunity for a while.

