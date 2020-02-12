Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Red Bull Launch / Top List

Gallery: Red Bull’s new RB16 up close and on track

shares
comments
Slider
List

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
1/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
2/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
3/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
4/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
5/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
6/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
7/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
8/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
9/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail
10/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail
11/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
12/23

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
13/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
14/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
15/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
16/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
17/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
18/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
19/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
20/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
21/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
22/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
23/23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

By:
Feb 12, 2020, 3:28 PM

Red Bull revealed its 2020 Formula 1 World Championship challenger, the RB16, first online and then on track at Silverstone on Wednesday. Is this the car that can beat Ferrari and Mercedes? Check it out from all the angles by clicking on the arrows above to scroll through the images…

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Red Bull Launch
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

