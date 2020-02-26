How Red Bull’s new front suspension harks back to Ferrari F2004
Red Bull’s new RB16 features an all-new front suspension setup, which it has been further developing in Barcelona Formula 1 testing this week.
In this video using Giorgio Piola's illustrations, we delve into the intricacies of its suspension, which includes moving its multi-link design from the upper wishbone to the bottom one. All changes have allowed the nose to be designed much narrower than previously, giving aerodynamic benefits.
It's a solution that the team hopes will bring it success in 2020, but one that harks back to a super-successful Ferrari solution from well over a decade ago.
