Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds

By:

Red Bull is bracing itself for Formula 1 title rival Mercedes to have the advantage over the next two races, starting at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds

Although the Milton Keynes-based outfit is coming off the back of a strong performance at last weekend's Dutch GP, team boss Christian Horner thinks the high-speed characteristics of Monza, plus Sochi in a fortnight, will not suit its car as much.

Horner says the performance of the two teams over previous years points to his squad facing much more of a challenge, before things should get better for it later in the campaign.

"Their car and engine package has always been very strong at these two venues, and they've been weaker venues for us," said Horner.

"So I expect them to have the advantage for the next two races. But thereafter it should be nip and tuck. I would certainly hope so.

"The next two weekends are for us about trying to limit the damage, and extract from the car as much as we can."

Although Red Bull has been quite aggressive with its upgrade push this season, especially in the diffuser area, Horner has suggested that its focus is now switching more to its 2022 efforts.

That is why he suggests the team will not be bringing anything major for Monza and Sochi, beyond the regular low-downforce wings that are a must.

"There's a huge amount of effort going into 2022," he said. "Obviously, there will be Monza wings, that all cars will have.

"But we're getting to the end of the cycle with this car now. But if there's marginal gains in any particular area, you've got to go for it."

Read Also:

Horner suggested after the Dutch GP that he felt there was just 0.1 seconds difference in performance between Mercedes and Red Bull.

"It's massively tight, isn't it?" he explained. "In qualifying [at Zandvoort], it was within a tenth and we seemed to have one tenth, maybe two tenths, advantage in the race.

"There's going to be circuits that suit Mercedes and there'll be circuits that suit us I think over the next phase of this championship. So we need to make sure we grab every opportunity."

shares
comments
Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal

Previous article

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

6 h
2
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wants "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

1 h
3
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

3 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds

23 min
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

14 h
Latest news
Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds

23m
Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
Formula 1

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal

1 h
Alfa Romeo wants "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wants "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

1 h
Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"

3 h
Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza 00:43
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza

Will recaps the happenings in F1 05:45
Formula 1
3 h

Will recaps the happenings in F1

Formula 1: Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo in Italian Grand Prix 00:55
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo in Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Albon feels 'honoured’ to drive for Williams 01:00
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Albon feels 'honoured’ to drive for Williams

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner
Formula 1

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner

What's behind Red Bull's latest F1 floor tweak
Formula 1

What's behind Red Bull's latest F1 floor tweak

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Alfa Romeo wants "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wants "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
5 h
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
22 h
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
23 h
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal

Alfa Romeo wants "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wants "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.