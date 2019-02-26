Testing verdict: Red Bull starts to show its hand at Barcelona

After banking as many laps as possible in week one to prove Honda's reliability, Red Bull gave us a first look at some of the performance it has been hiding under its tightly packaged bodywork.

That allowed for some comparisons with Ferrari, while Mercedes caught the eye with a major update package that could be an ominous sign for its competition.

Following the conclusion of the day's running at Barcelona, Edd Straw and Jack Cozens joined F1 Racing editor Ben Anderson to discuss the main topics of the day – including why McLaren's day-topping time isn't a sign of a turnaround for the Woking team.