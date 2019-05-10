Tech verdict: Giorgio Piola on Red Bull and McLaren updates
shares
comments
1h ago
More new parts emerged in the Formula 1 pitlane at the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, with big updates from Red Bull and McLaren catching the eye.
Edd Straw is joined in the Barcelona paddock by Giorgio Piola to talk about the changes both teams have made, plus what it says about how their fortunes are shaping up for the rest of the 2019 season.
Next article
Previous article
Renault in performance "stalemate" on Friday - Ricciardo
Next article
Perez says "everything looks bad" after Friday practice
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Spanish GP
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news