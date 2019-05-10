Sign in
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Analysis

Tech verdict: Giorgio Piola on Red Bull and McLaren updates

1h ago

More new parts emerged in the Formula 1 pitlane at the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, with big updates from Red Bull and McLaren catching the eye.

Edd Straw is joined in the Barcelona paddock by Giorgio Piola to talk about the changes both teams have made, plus what it says about how their fortunes are shaping up for the rest of the 2019 season.

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
