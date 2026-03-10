Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Australian GP
Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

MotoGP
How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

Toyota tips Hyundai to fight back in WRC 2026

WRC
Rally Kenya
Toyota tips Hyundai to fight back in WRC 2026

Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Australian GP
Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Australian GP
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Melbourne crash shows Kimi Antonelli is ‘learning F1 the hard way’ – Toto Wolff

Formula 1
Australian GP
Melbourne crash shows Kimi Antonelli is ‘learning F1 the hard way’ – Toto Wolff

Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'
Formula 1 Australian GP

Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Mekies is not concerned about Verstappen’s motivation level despite the Dutchman’s public criticism of the new-for-2026 F1 cars

Rachit Thukral Ronald Vording
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies insists Max Verstappen is pushing the squad for improvements in every area as usual, despite his dislike for the 2026 Formula 1 regulations.

Verstappen has been the most vocal critic of the new breed of F1 cars, which relies heavily on electric power and feature active aerodynamic components at both the front and the rear.

The Dutchman famously described 2026 F1 cars as “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing and doubled down on his comments during last weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Having felt “completely empty” about how the cars behaved when pushed to the limit in qualifying, Verstappen also called for the FIA to take action, citing wider concerns about the regulations among drivers and fans.

These comments have further fueled speculation that he could walk away from F1 when his contract with Red Bull expires at the end of the 2028 season.

However, Mekies feels Verstappen’s motivation at Red Bull remains unchanged, pointing to the way he continues to work behind the scenes as evidence of his commitment.

Asked if he has any concerns about the four-time F1 champion's motivation to continue driving the current-generation F1 cars, Mekies said: “No, no. When he's with us, as far as the relationship with the team is concerned, there is absolutely no difference compared to last year in terms of how hard he's pushing on every single detail and how precise he is in his feedback on every single thing,” said Mekies.

“So, he's able to put his personal preferences on the side when he debriefs with us and when we are chasing the performance together.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Photo by: Getty Images

F1’s new hybrid power units feature a new equal split in power generation between the internal combustion engine and the electrical components, changing the way drivers race against each other and manage energy over a lap.

With the Albert Park Circuit featuring long sections without heavy braking zones, cars were often seen losing speed despite drivers keeping their foot on the throttle.

Asked if Verstappen might eventually change his mind about F1’s new-generation cars, Mekies said it is important to first see how they perform across a wider variety of tracks. However, he did not rule out the prospect of the teams, F1 and the FIA coming together to make changes if they feel improvements are needed.

“I think Max cares about the sport and he's giving us a lot of input on what he thinks could be improvements,” said the Frenchman.

“We are listening. As a sport, we are talking between the teams and between the FIA and F1 to see what the way forward is.

“Obviously, here [Albert Park] is one of the most difficult tracks. It will be interesting to see after China how much of a difference it makes to go on a track that is a bit less energy hungry. And then, if there are improvements to make, I'm sure as a sport we will find a way to make them.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

VR46 approached by Aprilia for 2027 but new Ducati MotoGP deal is imminent

MotoGP
MotoGP
VR46 approached by Aprilia for 2027 but new Ducati MotoGP deal is imminent

Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity
More from
Max Verstappen

From “artificial” to “awesome” – how drivers rate the racing under F1’s 2026 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
From “artificial” to “awesome” – how drivers rate the racing under F1’s 2026 rules

Why Max Verstappen “hopes” the FIA takes action against 2026 F1 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Max Verstappen “hopes” the FIA takes action against 2026 F1 rules

Max Verstappen feeling "completely empty" about F1 2026 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen feeling "completely empty" about F1 2026 cars
More from
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull praises "fantastic" debut for Isack Hadjar at F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Red Bull praises "fantastic" debut for Isack Hadjar at F1 Australian GP

How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Formula 1
Australian GP
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Five quick takeaways from F1’s first race of the new era in Melbourne

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Five quick takeaways from F1’s first race of the new era in Melbourne

Latest news

Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Australian GP
Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

MotoGP
How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

Toyota tips Hyundai to fight back in WRC 2026

WRC
Rally Kenya
Toyota tips Hyundai to fight back in WRC 2026

Feature

Discover prime content

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
View more