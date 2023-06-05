Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround  Next / Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Red Bull: Marko's mobile phone moment shows Verstappen on "another level"

Max Verstappen proved he is on "another level" in Formula 1 when he recognised Helmut Marko's mobile going off in the background of team radio, says boss Christian Horner.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

The world championship leader raised some smiles in second practice at the Spanish Grand Prix when his response to a radio message about his run plan regarded a ringtone that could be heard from the garage.

Verstappen was able to recognise it as the one used by Red Bull's motorsport advisor Marko.

"Someone's phone is going," said Verstappen. "Is that Helmut's?"

The team's subsequent confirmation raised some smiles, and the moment confirmed in Horner's head the high level that the Dutchman is operating right now if he is able to pick out small details like that while driving an F1 car on the limit.

Reflecting on the progress that Verstappen has made since his maiden F1 win at Barcelona in 2016 to be currently dominant in F1, Horner said: "I think in 2016 he was very raw. He was incredibly fast, hugely, and naturally talented.

"He still has that natural speed and tremendous ability. But I think what he has now is the experience, roundedness and the [mental] capacity.

"When he's recognizing Helmut Marko's phone ringing from within the car, he's just got this added bandwidth that has put him on another level, and I think the exciting thing about him is he's still getting better."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing,and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrate in Parc Ferme

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing,and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrate in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Not all of Verstappen's radio chatter with engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is so light-hearted though, and at the end of the Spanish GP it appeared that the Dutchman ignored a request not to go for the fastest lap.

Having already been given a black-and-white flag for track limits breaches, Lambiase did not think it was worth the risk of pushing hard and potentially getting a penalty for one extra point. But Verstappen ignored him and duly delivered the fastest lap.

Read Also:

Horner did not see any particular problem with what happened, as he likened the relationship between driver and engineer to that of an old married couple.

"His engineer was just informing him of one more strike and it's a penalty, so not to take any risks in the fastest lap," said Horner.

"The relationship they have is one like an old married couple, almost debating about which channel of television they should be watching.

"But Max was totally in control. He was aware of the risk and was still able to do the fastest lap quite comfortably with the tyres that he had on the car."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround 

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround 

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround  Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in Spanish GP turnaround 

Aston Martin F1 at a loss to explain Spanish GP soft stint woes

Aston Martin F1 at a loss to explain Spanish GP soft stint woes

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin F1 at a loss to explain Spanish GP soft stint woes Aston Martin F1 at a loss to explain Spanish GP soft stint woes

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

What Verstappen's aborted lap says about his Barcelona dominance

What Verstappen's aborted lap says about his Barcelona dominance

Formula 1
Spanish GP

What Verstappen's aborted lap says about his Barcelona dominance What Verstappen's aborted lap says about his Barcelona dominance

Verstappen: Leaving F1 rules unchanged will let rivals catch up to Red Bull

Verstappen: Leaving F1 rules unchanged will let rivals catch up to Red Bull

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Verstappen: Leaving F1 rules unchanged will let rivals catch up to Red Bull Verstappen: Leaving F1 rules unchanged will let rivals catch up to Red Bull

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Stella: "Hats off to Red Bull" for complex F1 floor design

Stella: "Hats off to Red Bull" for complex F1 floor design

Formula 1

Stella: "Hats off to Red Bull" for complex F1 floor design Stella: "Hats off to Red Bull" for complex F1 floor design

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

Studie BMW beats Toyota GT300s at their own strategy game

Studie BMW beats Toyota GT300s at their own strategy game

SGT Super GT
Suzuka

Studie BMW beats Toyota GT300s at their own strategy game Studie BMW beats Toyota GT300s at their own strategy game

Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races

Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell" Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe