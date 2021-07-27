Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

Following its examination of the accident and the decision by the FIA stewards to deem that Hamilton was ‘predominantly’ to blame for the collision, Red Bull has pushed forward with its desire to take the matter further.

The FIA has confirmed that, in according with its International Sporting Code, Red Bull has lodged a petition for the matter to be looked at again.

A video conference hearing has now been called for 4pm CEST time this Thursday, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, to look into the matter.

Red Bull has been notified that it is allowed to send three attendees in total, including its team manager, to the hearing.

Furthermore, Mercedes has also been notified that a team representative must attend the preliminary hearing. It will also be allowed to send up to three team members.

