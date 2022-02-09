Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Red Bull Racing launch News

Red Bull launches 2022 F1 livery on RB18 show car

Red Bull has revealed its 2022 Formula 1 livery on an updated show car, ahead of a season where it hopes to defend its drivers’ world championship title.

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
1/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
2/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
3/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
4/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
5/15

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
6/15

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
7/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
8/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18
Red Bull Racing RB18
9/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
10/15

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
11/15

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
12/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
13/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
14/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 detail
15/15

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

The Milton Keynes-based team hosted a virtual launch from its Milton Keynes factory for the new RB18, which will be driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the season ahead.

But while the model on display featured the team’s latest livery, which includes more exposure for title sponsor Oracle, the team appeared to be keeping its technical secrets under wraps for now.

The RB18 that was unveiled appeared to be just an upgraded version of the FOM concept show car that was revealed last year.

While having a different nose and wing from the FOM model, much of the car was identical – suggesting Red Bull did not wish to show off its definitive version just yet.

Speaking at the launch, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the team was fired up for the campaign ahead after its success in 2021.

“We are aiming to build on what we achieved last year,” he said. “The target is to try to retain the title.

“The big unknown is have we missed something with these regulations and has someone else stolen a march?”

While Japanese car manufacturer Honda has withdrawn from F1 for cost reasons, Red Bull will continue to be powered by the same power units following a new arrangement.

As it looks to the long-term future, Red Bull has set up its own powertrains division to build engines for itself.

In the short term, however, Honda will continue to prepare its engines from its Japanese headquarters.

While the car no longer features Honda stickers, it does feature branding from its Honda Racing Corporation division.

Red Bull is coming off the back of its most successful season in F1’s turbo hybrid era as it pushed Mercedes hard all the way to the final round in 2021.

And while its rival managed to secure the constructors’ championship title, Verstappen’s last lap pass of Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi was enough to take a victory that secured him his maiden drivers’ crown.

Verstappen’s title was the first for Red Bull since Sebastian Vettel’s triumph back in 2013.

