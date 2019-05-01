Sign in
Formula 1 / Analysis

Red Bull's latest innovation and Ferrari's F1 updates explained

shares
comments
26m ago

Our latest F1 technical analysis video focuses on a new concept Red Bull has introduced for 2019, as well as taking an up-close look at Ferrari's first set of upgrades for its SF90 that arrived in Baku.

Jake Boxall-Legge and Edd Straw join Glenn Freeman to explain the details behind the changes, and to assess the form of both teams as they try to catch Mercedes in the title race.

