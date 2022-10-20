Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist Next / Latifi: IndyCar contract talk “funny”, denies concrete news
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over F1 cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is in negotiation with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement in relation to its alleged noncompliance with the 2021 cost cap.

Adam Cooper
By:
Red Bull in discussions with FIA over F1 cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement
Listen to this article

In effect, an ABA means that the team admits to breaking the rules with its 2021 spending, and accepts the punishment levied.

If a team doesn’t agree to an ABA, the case will move to the next stage, which is an investigation by the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel.

It is understood that team principal Christian Horner is likely to explain the team’s position on the cost cap breach in a press conference on Friday in Austin, although that has yet to be confirmed by the team.

However given the timing, it’s unlikely that any agreement will have been reached before he speaks.

Since rumours of an alleged breach by Red Bull first surfaced over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Horner has insisted that the team had complete faith in the numbers it submitted to the FIA in March.

The day after the Japanese GP, the FIA formally confirmed that the team was guilty of “procedural and minor overspend breaches” following a review of the documents submitted by all the teams.

More details of Red Bull Racing's alleged overspend have begun to emerge, although nothing has been officially confirmed by the FIA or the team.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

The overall figure involved is believed to be around $1.8m, which puts the offence well within the “minor breach” limit of 5% over the cap, or just over $7m.

The team appears to have fallen foul of several areas of the FIA's financial regulations, which have regularly been updated by amendments that have not been published on its website or made public.

One is the allocation of the cost of catering at the factory and at the track. In addition, there are believed to be redundancy and sick pay issues related to key employees.

A subject more directly involved to the cost of running the cars is the allocation of the value of unused spare parts.

They were passed to the heritage department at the end of the season for use on show cars and any testing of the 2021 model in 2022, which falls outside the cap restrictions.

It’s understood that the FIA issued a clarification in June this year, three months after teams submitted their documents, about how such parts were to be considered by teams.

There is also a UK-specific tax issue which is believed to be similar to a procedural breach involving Aston Martin.

If Horner does speak on Friday he is expected to give further details on the team’s position in all areas.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Previous article

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Next article

Latifi: IndyCar contract talk “funny”, denies concrete news

Latifi: IndyCar contract talk “funny”, denies concrete news
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 to launch female-only series for younger drivers United States GP
Formula 1

F1 to launch female-only series for younger drivers

Team bosses meet Brad Pitt as F1 movie project takes off United States GP
Formula 1

Team bosses meet Brad Pitt as F1 movie project takes off

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
How Red Bull Racing Esports plans to reclaim an F1 crown
Esports

How Red Bull Racing Esports plans to reclaim an F1 crown

Verstappen: Red Bull has "strong belief" it was within F1 budget cap
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull has "strong belief" it was within F1 budget cap

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

Latest news

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner believes there should be a rethink over Formula 1’s budget cap rules as the paddock awaits news of what action Red Bull may face.

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test

Formula 1's second visit to the United States in 2022 began with Ferrari sweeping both sessions at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday. But it was an unusual opening day that offered little in the way of meaningful clues as to what the true pecking order is right now.

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during United States Grand Prix practice at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Friday, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin quickest in FP3, Bagnaia drops into Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin quickest in FP3, Bagnaia drops into Q1

Pramac’s Jorge Martin topped a dramatic FP3 for the Malaysian Grand Prix as a late crash for MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia dropped him into Q1.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Prime

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.