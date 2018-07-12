Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo needed to know Honda choice wasn’t "emotional"

shares
comments
Ricciardo needed to know Honda choice wasn’t
By: Scott Mitchell
Co-author: Edd Straw
Jul 12, 2018, 8:32 AM

Daniel Ricciardo says it was important for him to understand that Red Bull did not pick Honda Formula 1 engines for 2019 just because things had “gone to shit with Renault”.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Mechanics cheking the car of Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Ricciardo has yet to commit pen to paper over a new Red Bull deal but is expected to remain with the team for its switch from Renault to Honda next season.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was completely convinced by Honda, Ricciardo said: “I think probably until I was to drive a Honda I wouldn’t know [100%].

“I’ve obviously heard the team out more than once and they’ve given me the reasons.

“The important thing to understand for me why they’ve done it, it can’t just be purely on emotions. Like, ‘It’s gone to shit with Renault, whatever, and we’re doing it because we want to change’.

“They’ve obviously done their homework and they strongly believe that it is a good thing, not just on an emotional decision.

“They’ve done what they can to try and encourage me to make it happen.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Ricciardo did "not really" need much convincing about Honda.

He said: "We sat down and explained the rationale behind the changes we made.

"The reality is it’s time for change. We’ve been doing the same thing year after year, we’ve seen real progress with Honda, and it just feels the right time in our evolution to be going a different route."

Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso has been using Honda engines this year, and it was the Japanese manufacturer’s combustion engine upgrade in Canada that sealed the deal for the senior outfit.

However, Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly complained during last weekend’s British Grand Prix that Honda was costing the team almost a second in straightline speed.

Ricciardo downplayed the impact this would have on his faith in Honda for 2019, saying after qualifying: “Well, I would say we’re losing something similar [with Renault].”

His teammate Max Verstappen stated on multiple occasions that the Renault engine was costing Red Bull a second around Silverstone, calling the deficit in the race "tragic".

Renault’s inability to match Ferrari and Mercedes since F1’s turbo-hybrid era began in 2014 has been a constant frustration for Red Bull and its drivers.

The French manufacturer introduced a new high-power mode for the Austrian GP but Ricciardo played down its impact.

“I keep a baseline chill and I don’t get too excited,” he said. “It’s easy to be disappointed if you think it’s going to be that good.

“If it’s better it’s better and we’ll take anything we can.”

Next Formula 1 article
Williams certain of solving "catastrophic" rear wing problem

Previous article

Williams certain of solving "catastrophic" rear wing problem

Next article

F1 risks diluting US fans with Miami race, says COTA

F1 risks diluting US fans with Miami race, says COTA

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day

7h ago
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Article
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams Article
Formula 1

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.