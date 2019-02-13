Sign in
Formula 1 / Red Bull Launch / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

44m ago

Any thoughts that Red Bull might play it safe in its first year with Honda were quickly dismissed by the initial sight of its 2019 Formula 1 design, the RB15.

A no-compromise effort from design genius Adrian Newey includes some very tight packaging – is that a sign of confidence in Honda's reliability or a hint that Red Bull is putting its new engine partner under big pressure?

Autosport technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge and technical illustrator legend Giorgio Piola give the full lowdown on the Red Bull-Honda RB15.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Red Bull Launch
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now , Pierre Gasly
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now

