All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

McLaren poaches key member from F1 rival Red Bull for 2026 and beyond

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
SI202407060181

The McLaren Formula 1 team has announced it has signed Red Bull's chief strategist Will Courtenay as its new sporting director.

Courtenay initially joined the Milton Keynes-based team as a systems engineer in 2003 under its Jaguar guise, but moved to a strategy role once the team became Red Bull in 2005.

After a two-decade stint at Red Bull, in which he rose to become the world champion squad's head of race strategy for the past 14 years, Courtenay will join title rival McLaren in a position reporting to its long-time racing director Randeep Singh as it aims to bolster its on-track racing operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren," said team principal Andrea Stella. "His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function.

"We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."

It is not yet clear when Courtenay will make the switch, with the Briton still contracted to Red Bull until mid-2026.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed Courtenay would continue working for the team until that time, although that statement is likely just the starting point for negotiations between the two teams as McLaren tries to secure him much earlier.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, looks down the pit lane while sitting on the pit wall

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, looks down the pit lane while sitting on the pit wall

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"Will has been offered the position of Sporting Director," the spokesperson said. "After a long and successful service, being with the team since the Jaguar days, we are sad to see him go but wish him all the best in this step up.

"Will continues to be part of the team seeing out his contract until mid 2026."

Courtenay is the latest senior staff member set to leave Red Bull, with design guru Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin in March 2025.

Meanwhile, sporting manager Jonathan Wheatley will take up the position of team principal at Sauber from next season.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Leclerc: Consistency can still save Ferrari's long shot F1 title bid
Next article Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?

How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?

Formula 1
Singapore GP
How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?
Leclerc: Consistency can still save Ferrari's long shot F1 title bid

Leclerc: Consistency can still save Ferrari's long shot F1 title bid

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Leclerc: Consistency can still save Ferrari's long shot F1 title bid
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Wolff suggests "civilised" approach to current F1 Verstappen swearing controversy

Wolff suggests "civilised" approach to current F1 Verstappen swearing controversy

Formula 1
Wolff suggests "civilised" approach to current F1 Verstappen swearing controversy
McLaren was 'taking the p**s' in Singapore GP, says Horner

McLaren was 'taking the p**s' in Singapore GP, says Horner

Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren was 'taking the p**s' in Singapore GP, says Horner
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Latest news

Rossi, Rasmussen complete Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time line-up for 2025

Rossi, Rasmussen complete Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time line-up for 2025

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Rossi, Rasmussen complete Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time line-up for 2025
Perez: Colapinto "didn't put a foot wrong" in F1 Singapore GP defence

Perez: Colapinto "didn't put a foot wrong" in F1 Singapore GP defence

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Perez: Colapinto "didn't put a foot wrong" in F1 Singapore GP defence
Wolff suggests "civilised" approach to current F1 Verstappen swearing controversy

Wolff suggests "civilised" approach to current F1 Verstappen swearing controversy

F1 Formula 1
Wolff suggests "civilised" approach to current F1 Verstappen swearing controversy
MotoGP postpones Indian GP return until 2026

MotoGP postpones Indian GP return until 2026

MGP MotoGP
MotoGP postpones Indian GP return until 2026

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global