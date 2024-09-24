Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

The McLaren Formula 1 team has announced it has signed Red Bull's chief strategist Will Courtenay as its new sporting director.

Courtenay initially joined the Milton Keynes-based team as a systems engineer in 2003 under its Jaguar guise, but moved to a strategy role once the team became Red Bull in 2005.

After a two-decade stint at Red Bull, in which he rose to become the world champion squad's head of race strategy for the past 14 years, Courtenay will join title rival McLaren in a position reporting to its long-time racing director Randeep Singh as it aims to bolster its on-track racing operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren," said team principal Andrea Stella. "His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function.

"We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."

It is not yet clear when Courtenay will make the switch, with the Briton still contracted to Red Bull until mid-2026.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed Courtenay would continue working for the team until that time, although that statement is likely just the starting point for negotiations between the two teams as McLaren tries to secure him much earlier.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, looks down the pit lane while sitting on the pit wall Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"Will has been offered the position of Sporting Director," the spokesperson said. "After a long and successful service, being with the team since the Jaguar days, we are sad to see him go but wish him all the best in this step up.

"Will continues to be part of the team seeing out his contract until mid 2026."

Courtenay is the latest senior staff member set to leave Red Bull, with design guru Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin in March 2025.

Meanwhile, sporting manager Jonathan Wheatley will take up the position of team principal at Sauber from next season.