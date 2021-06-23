Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP News

Red Bull: France win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

Jonathan Noble

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner felt Max Verstappen’s victory in France answered the recent “accusations” made against the team about flexi-wings and tyre pressures.

Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship by charging to victory at Paul Ricard on Sunday, passing Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton for the lead on the penultimate lap.

Verstappen was joined on the podium by teammate Sergio Perez, whose third-place finish helped Red Bull also pull further clear of Mercedes in the constructors’ standings. The gap stands at 37 points ahead of this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix.

The result came after an intense period for Red Bull that had seen it face scrutiny over its rear wing design - dubbed a ‘flexi-wing’ - and for its use of tyre pressures after a failure for Verstappen in Baku.

New clampdowns were enforced by the FIA in both areas for the French Grand Prix weekend, but it did not appear to hinder Red Bull’s performance as it took pole, the fastest lap and the race win.

Asked how much of a relief it was to win the race despite the technical directives from the FIA, Horner felt it had proved Red Bull’s critics wrong.

“A lot of comments have been made in the last few weeks,” Horner said following Sunday’s race at Paul Ricard.

“We’ve had accusations made. But we've complied with the rules and the way that we've reacted I think shows the strength and depth, that our performance isn't based on rear wing flexibility.

“[At] all times we've always followed the prescriptions from Pirelli, and obviously the increase in tyre pressure this weekend was challenging for all the teams.

“But again, the engineering team have done a great job in optimising the car around it.”

Horner had claimed in the lead-up to Sunday’s race that Red Bull could beat Mercedes “anywhere” if it could do so at Paul Ricard, the track having been a stronghold for the German marque in recent years.

Horner said the performance in the race to overturn Mercedes’ traditional advantage was “testament to how hard the team has worked” in the past 12 months.

“Let's not forget, 60% of the car is a carryover,” Horner said.

“It's the same chassis that they were winning all those races [with] last year, so I think that the team has just done a phenomenal job.

"We’ve just got to keep that momentum going, because Mercedes are such a strong team. It's only a matter of time before they bounce back, but we've just got to keep doing what we're doing."

The Mercedes-style tweaks helping McLaren push forward

The Mercedes-style tweaks helping McLaren push forward

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it's toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it's toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?
Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes F1 team radio French GP
Formula 1

Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes F1 team radio

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP French GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 French GP

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
7m
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
22h
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

