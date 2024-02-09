Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Red Bull F1 team makes first option move on Albon

Red Bull has offered Williams driver Alex Albon a first option on his Formula 1 future, Motorsport.com has learned.

Author Christian Nimmervoll
Updated
Alex Albon, Williams

Albon has been the subject of intense speculation over his future in recent weeks, with reports linking him to Red Bull as Sergio Perez's replacement, as well as the vacant Mercedes seat in the wake of Lewis Hamilton's shock Ferrari move for 2025.

While speculative reports Red Bull has offered Albon a multi-year contract from 2025 are believed to be inaccurate, Motorsport.com has learned that Albon's former team is looking to secure a first option on the 27-year-old's services.

If Albon agrees, it means Red Bull has the choice to bring him back into the fold for three years starting in 2026, after his current Williams deal runs out.

It would be a lucrative option for the Anglo-Thai and a step closer to a return to a top team, but also limit his manoeuvring room on the silly season market, which has since been thrown wide open by Hamilton's bombshell move.

When asked if there had been conversations about his future at the Williams 2024 launch, Albon said: "I would be denying it if I said that there [haven't] been questions and general chats surrounding around that, but truthfully it's not really personally my area, that's more my management. My focus is on driving.

"Where I stand is, I'm very excited to see how this FW46 develops, I want to see how the car feels in Bahrain and the subsequent four, five, six races and really get a feel for the progression that I hope we've made as a team.

"My whole focus is on Williams and that's where I see myself. The rate of progression to me is also very important, so time will tell."

He added: "I feel like I'm very close to my peak. There are always improvements to be done and there are still areas to improve, but generally, with my experience now and where I am, I feel like I am deserving of a car that can score podiums and fight for wins. And that's just being totally honest with how I see myself.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"More than anything, I want that team to be Williams and that's where I put all my work and all my efforts into.

"It's very clear to me, especially when you see the driver market, there's a huge interest in teams wanting the same driver for '25 and '26. That's how it looks like it's playing out. And let's see about that."

Albon's last remark suggests that a lot of teams are looking for constant driver line-ups between 2025 and 2026, when F1 shifts to all-new chassis and power unit regulations and a stable line-up is one less factor to take into account.

Williams team principal James Vowles confirmed that Albon is still contracted to the team for 2025, but when asked if he would stand in his way if a suitable offer came in for next year, he replied: "Should any decision go that way, it's because I'm very clear in my mind that I've made decisions that are correct for the team's long-term goals and not the short term."

When pressed on whether his 2025 deal precludes any possibilities of looking elsewhere, Albon said: "Let's see. Time will tell. But my focus is on 2024, let's keep it like that.

"The real focus is on making sure that we make progress for 2025. Yeah, that's really where I'm at.

"Realistically I want to be with the team. If the team are where I want them to be, it will be a long term long-term contract. We're gonna go all the way or nothing."

Albon previously joined Red Bull mid-way through his 2019 rookie season after being promoted from AlphaTauri to replace Pierre Gasly.

Struggling alongside Max Verstappen, he stayed with the team until the end of 2020 before being dropped in favour of Sergio Perez.

Albon has since rebuilt his career with strong 2022 and 2023 campaigns for Williams, helping the Grove team move up to seventh last year.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car
More from
Christian Nimmervoll
Why you can forget the Alonso to Red Bull F1 rumours

Why you can forget the Alonso to Red Bull F1 rumours

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why you can forget the Alonso to Red Bull F1 rumours Why you can forget the Alonso to Red Bull F1 rumours

How the FIA went from seven F1 new team bids to Andretti

How the FIA went from seven F1 new team bids to Andretti

Formula 1

How the FIA went from seven F1 new team bids to Andretti How the FIA went from seven F1 new team bids to Andretti

FIA rejects three applications for new F1 teams

FIA rejects three applications for new F1 teams

Formula 1

FIA rejects three applications for new F1 teams FIA rejects three applications for new F1 teams

Alex Albon
More from
Alex Albon
Albon: Williams F1 progress key to long-term future

Albon: Williams F1 progress key to long-term future

Formula 1

Albon: Williams F1 progress key to long-term future Albon: Williams F1 progress key to long-term future

Albon tied to Williams until the end of F1 2025, clarifies Vowles

Albon tied to Williams until the end of F1 2025, clarifies Vowles

Formula 1
Williams launch

Albon tied to Williams until the end of F1 2025, clarifies Vowles Albon tied to Williams until the end of F1 2025, clarifies Vowles

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

Formula 1

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Formula 1

Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Exclusive: F1's "irreplaceable" design king Newey on Red Bull's edge

Exclusive: F1's "irreplaceable" design king Newey on Red Bull's edge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Exclusive: F1's "irreplaceable" design king Newey on Red Bull's edge Exclusive: F1's "irreplaceable" design king Newey on Red Bull's edge

Latest news

Rasmussen was hours away from losing ride during Indy NXT title run

Rasmussen was hours away from losing ride during Indy NXT title run

Indy IndyCar

Rasmussen was hours away from losing ride during Indy NXT title run Rasmussen was hours away from losing ride during Indy NXT title run

Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona

Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona Frankie Muniz will attempt to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
RB launch

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe