Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner admits his team is enjoying its current level of success all the more because it has come after years of domination by Mercedes.
Red Bull won four titles at the end of the V8 era in 2010-13 but lost out to Mercedes when the hybrid V6 power unit was introduced in 2014.
The team finally won its first title under the current regulation with Max Verstappen in 2021, before adding a second drivers’ title – and the constructors’ championship – last season.
Red Bull has dominated the 2023 season, winning all races held so far, leading Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to acknowledge in Spain that the current advantage enjoyed by Verstappen “pisses him off.”
Horner stressed that Red Bull did not find its current streak of from by chance.
“We spent seven years trying to get back into a winning position, and losing hurts,” he said. “I think that we've worked very hard to get into this position.
“I think the whole team as a unit, and it's not just Max, it's the whole team is just operating at such a high level that we have a phenomenal car.
“We've got two great drivers and Max is just continuing to evolve as a driver. He is just becoming more and more polished, and the capacity that he has within the car is truly impressive.”
Asked if he drew satisfaction from Wolff’s comments, he said: “To be honest, I don't pay a great deal of attention to it. I think that what matters is the score sheet at the end of the day and that's looking pretty healthy.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, the Red Bull team celebrate victory
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Regarding the current run of wins, Horner made it clear what it meant to the team.
“We are hugely proud of it,” he said. “It just means that much more – we were there, then we were down, and then we fought back to being there again.
“Every member of the team has played such a crucial role in this performance, and F1 is one of the most competitive sports in the world and to be operating at the level that we are is something that you have to celebrate.”
Horner also downplayed suggestions that Verstappen and Red Bull have already won the 2023 F1 world championships.
“You will always get somebody say something like that,” he said. “Anything can happen. I think that both the championships are looking really healthy at the moment, our focus is now on Montreal, and that will be trying to get our 100th victory.
“After that it'll be the home race in Austria, after that will be the other home race in Silverstone. It just rolls on, and you go from event to event and don't allow yourself to be thinking too far down the line.”
Hamilton: Apple F1 documentary will inspire kids like Senna BTS film
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
Red Bull’s latest F1 design tweak inspired by Williams
Red Bull’s latest F1 design tweak inspired by Williams Red Bull’s latest F1 design tweak inspired by Williams
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Latest news
Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated
Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated Williams: F1 recovery a bigger job than originally anticipated
Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”
Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful” Iron Dames admit missing Le Mans GTE Am podium “painful”
#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans
#8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans #8 Toyota received "big damage" from squirrel hit at Le Mans
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.