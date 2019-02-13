Red Bull F1 display striking "one-off" livery on RB15

Red Bull Racing have once again added a touch more creativity to the F1 preseason car launches by releasing images of a bold livery on their latest car.

Releasing detailed images of their latest challenger, the RB15, Red Bull unveiled a new livery for 2019, using a dark blue and red colour scheme.

Unfortunately, the livery is described by the team as a "one-off", although they have not yet confirmed what time frame this falls under, whether it will be a launch livery, a test livery, or a design that's used 'only' for 2019.

The RB15 broke covers for the first time at their filming day at the Silverstone circuit. Max Verstappen will have the honours of driving the car first, with Pierre Gasly driving for the first time at the preseason tests.

With Red Bull about to commence their first season with a Honda partnership, the Milton Keynes team will be hoping to become more consistent challengers to Mercedes and Ferrari.

Their 2018 successes were limited to eventful races and circuits where the power unit demands were not very high, such as the Monaco and Mexican Grands Prix.